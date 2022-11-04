English
    Thirdwave Finan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 41.35% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 41.35% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 147.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    Thirdwave Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 25.05 on September 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.43% over the last 12 months.

    Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.80--1.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.80--1.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.80--1.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.070.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.050.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.16-0.03
    Other Income0.070.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.130.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.05-0.130.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.05-0.130.03
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-0.130.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-0.130.02
    Equity Share Capital2.212.212.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-0.600.09
    Diluted EPS0.20-0.600.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-0.600.09
    Diluted EPS0.20-0.600.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
