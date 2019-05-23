Thirdwave Finan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 89.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 89.12% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 41.83% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 55.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

Thirdwave Finan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2018.

Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 33.85 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)