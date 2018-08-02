Thirdwave Finan standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.32 0.24 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.00 Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.32 0.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.43 0.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -0.31 -0.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.00 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.19 -0.01 Other Income 0.00 0.10 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.29 -0.01 Interest 0.02 0.06 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.22 -0.01 Exceptional Items -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Tax -0.07 0.22 -0.01 Tax -- 0.04 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.18 -0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.18 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 2.21 2.21 2.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.32 0.82 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.32 0.82 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.32 0.82 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.32 0.82 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited