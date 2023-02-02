 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirdwave Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 16.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.800.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.800.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.800.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.03-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.050.06
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.010.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.02-0.05
Other Income0.020.070.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.05-0.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.05-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.030.05-0.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.05-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.05-0.04
Equity Share Capital2.212.212.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.20-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.150.20-0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.20-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.150.20-0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

