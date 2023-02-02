Thirdwave Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.80 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.80 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.80 0.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.03 -0.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.02 -0.05 Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 2.21 2.21 2.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 0.20 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.15 0.20 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 0.20 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.15 0.20 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited