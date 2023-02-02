English
    Thirdwave Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 16.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.
    Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.800.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.800.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.800.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.03-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.02-0.05
    Other Income0.020.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.05-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.05-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.05-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.05-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.05-0.04
    Equity Share Capital2.212.212.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.20-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.150.20-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.20-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.150.20-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited