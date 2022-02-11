Thirdwave Finan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 92.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 92.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 265.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 27.00 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)