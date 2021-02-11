Thirdwave Finan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 79.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 79.03% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 230.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Thirdwave Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 29.15 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)