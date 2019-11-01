Thirani Project Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirani Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2019 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2019 down 233.93% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2019 down 235.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.
Thirani Project shares closed at 0.45 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -91.54% returns over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Thirani Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.24
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.24
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.16
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|20.21
|20.21
|20.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.08
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI