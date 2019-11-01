Thirani Project Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2019 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2019 down 233.93% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2019 down 235.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.

Thirani Project shares closed at 0.45 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -91.54% returns over the last 12 months.