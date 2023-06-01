English
    Thirani Project Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 72.5% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirani Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 195.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 197.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Thirani Project shares closed at 2.34 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.

    Thirani Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.240.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.240.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.060.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.090.020.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.130.16-0.38
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.130.17-0.38
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.130.17-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.130.17-0.38
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.130.17-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.130.17-0.38
    Equity Share Capital20.2120.2120.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.08-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.560.08-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.08-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.560.08-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm