Thirani Project Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 72.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 195.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 197.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Thirani Project shares closed at 2.34 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.