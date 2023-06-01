Thirani Project Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 72.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirani Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 72.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 195.98% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 197.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
Thirani Project shares closed at 2.34 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.
|Thirani Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.24
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.24
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|0.02
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.16
|-0.38
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.17
|-0.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.17
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|0.17
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|0.17
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|0.17
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|20.21
|20.21
|20.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.08
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.08
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.08
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.08
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited