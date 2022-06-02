Thirani Project Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 69.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirani Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 69.84% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 26.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Thirani Project shares closed at 3.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 58.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Thirani Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.26
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.26
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.07
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.16
|-0.30
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.30
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.17
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|20.21
|20.21
|20.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited