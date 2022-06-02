Thirani Project Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 69.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 69.84% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 26.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Thirani Project shares closed at 3.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 58.54% over the last 12 months.