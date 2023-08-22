Thirani Project Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 14.72% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 85.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Thirani Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Thirani Project shares closed at 2.54 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.