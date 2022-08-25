Thirani Project Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Thirani Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Thirani Project shares closed at 2.94 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and 111.51% over the last 12 months.