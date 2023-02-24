Thirani Project Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 8.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.