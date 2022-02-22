Thirani Project Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 6.23% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 16.53% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Thirani Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Thirani Project shares closed at 3.68 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)