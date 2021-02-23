Thirani Project Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 9.9% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Thirani Project EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Thirani Project shares closed at 2.17 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)