Thirani Project Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 254.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirani Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 254.36% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 212.13% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 215.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
Thirani Project shares closed at 1.63 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -91.49% returns over the last 6 months and -92.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Thirani Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.26
|0.37
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.26
|0.37
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.61
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.34
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|20.21
|20.21
|20.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.61
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|79.86
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.41
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|20.14
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited