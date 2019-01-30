Thirani Project Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 254.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 254.36% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 212.13% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 215.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Thirani Project shares closed at 1.63 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -91.49% returns over the last 6 months and -92.82% over the last 12 months.