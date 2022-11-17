THINKINK PICTUR Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 1851.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in September 2022 up 1851.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2022 up 917.92% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 69.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 86.23% over the last 12 months.