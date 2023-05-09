THINKINK PICTUR Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore, up 179.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore in March 2023 up 179.87% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 56.87% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 down 23.4% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022.

THINKINK PICTUR EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 87.86 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.94% returns over the last 6 months and 52.14% over the last 12 months.