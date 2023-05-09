English
    THINKINK PICTUR Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore, up 179.87% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for THINKINK PICTUREZ are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.07 crore in March 2023 up 179.87% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 56.87% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 down 23.4% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022.

    THINKINK PICTUR EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

    THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 87.86 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.94% returns over the last 6 months and 52.14% over the last 12 months.

    THINKINK PICTUREZ
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.071.006.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.071.006.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.70--1.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.71--2.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.290.29
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.250.580.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.460.082.18
    Other Income----1.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.460.083.23
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.440.063.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.440.063.21
    Tax1.50--1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.940.062.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.940.062.19
    Equity Share Capital14.8114.8114.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.020.74
    Diluted EPS0.320.020.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.020.74
    Diluted EPS0.320.020.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm