    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    THINKINK PICTUR Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 77.71% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for THINKINK PICTUREZ are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 77.71% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 182.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 170.45% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 88.89 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 26.99% over the last 12 months.

    THINKINK PICTUREZ
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.2919.071.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.2919.071.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.70--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---12.71--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.310.30
    Depreciation0.040.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.6422.250.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.662.460.54
    Other Income----0.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.662.460.83
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.672.440.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.672.440.82
    Tax--1.50--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.670.940.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.670.940.82
    Equity Share Capital14.8114.8114.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.320.28
    Diluted EPS-0.230.320.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.320.28
    Diluted EPS-0.230.320.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 18, 2023

