THINKINK PICTUR Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 77.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 77.71% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 182.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 170.45% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 88.89 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 26.99% over the last 12 months.