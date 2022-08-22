THINKINK PICTUR Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 236.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 up 236.24% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 up 870.75% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 70.00 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.62% returns over the last 6 months and 81.11% over the last 12 months.