THINKINK PICTUR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 48.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.91% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 95.05% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.55% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.