THINKINK PICTUR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 48.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.91% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 95.05% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.55% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 79.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 58.84% over the last 12 months.