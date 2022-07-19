These stocks will be either winners or losers due to rupee weakening

The Indian rupee on July 19 hit the psychological level of 80 per dollar for the first time on continued outflows of foreign institutional investment and a surge in crude oil prices.

Global markets are already under pressure on concerns of accelerating inflation and fears of a recession in the US and Europe. India's inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed above 7 percent in June and the US recorded inflation of 9.1 percent, the highest in 41 years. Central banks around the world are likely to consider another steep increase in interest rates to tame inflation.

Here are some stocks that analysts say are likely to be winners or losers because of the depreciating rupee:

Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Some of the sectors likely to benefit from a weakening rupee are information technology, pharmaceuticals and textiles as they are net exporters. Oil and gas and aviation are some of the sectors which get negatively impacted due to high imports of oil and gas.

Infosys (Target price Rs. 1,670): Infosys would benefit from depreciating rupee as they bill most clients in US dollars. We are positive on Infosys on the back of resilient demand for IT Services, despite weakness in the macro-economic environment. The order book remains strong on the back of digital and cloud transformation deals. A strong order book and robust employee additions suggest continued growth.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (Target price Rs.5,000): Dr Reddy’s would benefit from the rupee’s weakening given its high exposure to the US market. The company’s medium-term aspiration is to achieve double-digit sales growth and 25% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin on the back of: a) niche launches in US generics, b) leveraging its global portfolio, c) increasing backward integration, and d) controlling costs. We are positive on the company, given its limited competition, product pipeline in the US market, strong core therapies in DF (please expand), and the stock’s attractive valuation.

Trident (Target price Rs. 56): Trident would benefit as the US is one of the largest markets for Indian textile exporters. The home textiles segment is expected to continue to see healthy growth on account of increased awareness of health and hygiene. The company has set goals to grow to Rs. 250 billion (Rs 25,000 crore) by CY25, with a profit of 12 percent as a business group, make Trident a national brand and incorporate digitalisation

Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities

Some obvious beneficiaries of INR depreciation are IT companies, pharma companies, auto exporters, oil refiners and exporters, chemical companies, metal manufacturers and textile exporters. Port companies like Adani Port and Gujarat Pipavav Port, along with shipping companies like The Great Eastern Shipping Company will also benefit from INR depreciation. Major importers like oil marketing companies would stand to lose in case of INR depreciation if they are not allowed to increase final product prices, and so would companies carrying high leverage through USD-denominated borrowings.

We believe IT stocks might start facing a demand slowdown due to a global recession. The price erosion for generic pharma companies supplying to the US market has been high, which is expected to impact their growth rates. So the medium-term view on both sectors does not seem very rosy. We like the port and shipping stocks from the medium-term perspective

Rohit Khatri, AVP, Fundamental Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Export-oriented sectors like IT and pharma would benefit from the falling rupee but only for companies that have substantial exposure to the US dollar. Stocks like Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma would be key beneficiaries of the falling rupee.

On the contrary, oil and gas would be impacted as India imports nearly 85 percent of its oil requirements. Apart from this, cement and aviation would also face pressure as high energy costs and import bills could dent margins and profitability. Some of the stocks that would be impacted include BPCL, HPCL, IOC, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities Ltd

Currency depreciation, while negative for importers, benefits exporters, and thus, different sectors will see different impact. Prices of imported intermediate goods will go up and that will push up manufacturing costs of businesses that would pass the cost on to consumers, which would increase the price of goods.

Large IT and pharma companies have a high exposure to export markets and would be the main beneficiaries of the falling rupee. The Indian IT sector is predominantly export-led. Currently, more than 50 percent of the revenue of Indian IT service providers come from the US. So, when the US dollar strengthens, Indian IT companies profit from forex gains. Similarly, larger pharma companies derive a significant chunk of their revenue from exports and would benefit from the falling rupee. On the other hand, domestic-focused formulation and API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) players face cost escalation.

Jewellery exporters and garment exporters could be positively impacted in the short term. However, this benefit could get partly nullified by price renegotiations by their customers.

The depreciating rupee will lead to imported inflation, and businesses that import their raw materials, such as chemicals and electronics, will get adversely impacted. Premium automobile manufacturers have many imported parts and could see their costs going up. Indian solar plants depend heavily on imported solar cells and modules and the depreciation could make projects unviable or wipe out their expected profits in the near term.

A falling rupee increases the cost of crude oil and is negative for refining companies, aviation and industries dependent on crude derivatives like paints and tyres. It also increases the energy and logistics costs which form a significant chunk of cost for cement companies, impacting their margins. Companies that are into import substitution will find higher scope to reprice their goods on the upper side, leading to some improvement in their margins.

Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio, a SEBI-registered portfolio management services provider

With the fall in the rupee, and the correction that has happened over the last 6-8 quarters, many pharma, chemical and textile stocks have become attractive from a medium-term perspective as they stand to benefit from an increase in export realizations and import substitution.

Considering that there are contract clauses for most of the exporting companies to compensate for dollar appreciation, the underlying benefits would mostly come from sectors where there are import substitution, customs duty implications on imports along with the price increase due to the dollar’s appreciation.

We like SP Apparels, Balaji Amines and Aarti Industries.

While selecting the stocks, investors should look at other perspectives also like the underlying economic sentiment in importing countries; home textile demand is impacted. However, garment demand is still intact; They should also look at price capping regulations (i.e., for the pharma sector in the US).

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Stocks that can emerge as gainers are Wipro, TCS, and Motherson Sumi --they benefit from rupee devaluation as exports take place in dollar terms for these companies. In the case of losers -- Reliance, BPCL and Adani Wilmar – because they depend on import of raw materials for their products for which they have to pay in dollars.

Wipro and TCS may undergo some consolidation in the near to medium term. Investors can accumulate these stocks with a long-term view.

Motherson Sumi (Samwardhana and Wires): Both can be accumulated with near-term and long-term views considering the pickup in vehicle sales as it is a major OEM supplier to many vehicle companies.

Reliance, BPCL: Both may see some retracement in the short term; in the medium term they may see some selling pressure. BPCL targets are Rs 250 levels.

Adani Wilmar may face some cost pressures due to import of raw material;earlier there were more constraints due to supply issues of edible oils, but now it has reduced. Target price for Adani Wilmar is Rs 542.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.