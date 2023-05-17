English
    Thermax Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.01 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,490.01 crore in March 2023 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,281.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.15 crore in March 2023 up 71.68% from Rs. 71.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.67 crore in March 2023 up 75.07% from Rs. 109.48 crore in March 2022.

    Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 10.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in March 2022.

    Thermax shares closed at 2,431.85 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and 17.21% over the last 12 months.

    Thermax
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,490.011,330.731,281.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,490.011,330.731,281.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials772.89733.85780.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.6234.7525.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.516.075.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost154.90139.99126.05
    Depreciation18.1718.6817.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses379.39317.81272.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.5579.5853.31
    Other Income45.9537.0438.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.50116.6291.62
    Interest6.844.596.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.66112.0385.51
    Exceptional Items7.20----
    P/L Before Tax173.86112.0385.51
    Tax51.7122.0214.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.1590.0171.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.1590.0171.15
    Equity Share Capital23.8323.8323.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.257.555.97
    Diluted EPS10.257.555.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.257.5529.86
    Diluted EPS10.257.555.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 06:40 pm