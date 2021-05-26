Thermax Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.97 crore, up 46.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.97 crore in March 2021 up 46.74% from Rs. 739.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.74 crore in March 2021 up 173.97% from Rs. 41.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.63 crore in March 2021 up 72.81% from Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2020.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 1,408.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.67% returns over the last 6 months and 98.38% over the last 12 months.