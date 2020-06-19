Thermax Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.40 crore, down 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.40 crore in March 2020 down 44.31% from Rs. 1,327.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.15 crore in March 2020 down 63.52% from Rs. 112.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2020 down 41.39% from Rs. 144.76 crore in March 2019.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.47 in March 2019.

Thermax shares closed at 727.30 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.16% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.