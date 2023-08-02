English
    Thermax Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.61 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,160.61 crore in June 2023 up 22.56% from Rs. 947.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.88 crore in June 2023 up 79.18% from Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.89 crore in June 2023 up 150.78% from Rs. 52.99 crore in June 2022.

    Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    Thermax shares closed at 2,516.35 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.25% over the last 12 months.

    Thermax
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,160.611,490.01947.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,160.611,490.01947.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials586.57772.89586.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.8043.6224.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.66-6.51-47.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.72154.90127.01
    Depreciation17.5318.1717.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses299.12379.39220.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.21127.5519.40
    Other Income49.1545.9515.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.36173.5035.14
    Interest5.326.843.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.04166.6631.55
    Exceptional Items-50.637.20--
    P/L Before Tax59.41173.8631.55
    Tax15.5351.717.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.88122.1524.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.88122.1524.49
    Equity Share Capital23.8323.8323.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6810.252.06
    Diluted EPS3.6810.252.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6810.252.06
    Diluted EPS3.6810.252.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

