 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thermax Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 947.00 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 947.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 709.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2022 down 19.76% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.99 crore in June 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 56.90 crore in June 2021.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,092.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Thermax
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 947.00 1,281.20 709.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 947.00 1,281.20 709.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 586.12 780.58 396.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.19 25.45 21.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.57 5.66 -34.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.01 126.05 112.25
Depreciation 17.85 17.86 16.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.00 272.29 179.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.40 53.31 17.89
Other Income 15.74 38.31 22.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.14 91.62 40.65
Interest 3.59 6.11 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.55 85.51 38.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.55 85.51 38.53
Tax 7.06 14.36 8.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.49 71.15 30.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.49 71.15 30.52
Equity Share Capital 23.83 23.83 23.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 5.97 2.56
Diluted EPS 2.06 5.97 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 29.86 2.56
Diluted EPS 2.06 5.97 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.