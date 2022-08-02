Thermax Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 947.00 crore, up 33.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 947.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.45% from Rs. 709.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2022 down 19.76% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.99 crore in June 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 56.90 crore in June 2021.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,092.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)