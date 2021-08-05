Thermax Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 709.65 crore, up 65.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.65 crore in June 2021 up 65.6% from Rs. 428.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021 up 1689.58% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.90 crore in June 2021 up 326.54% from Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2020.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 1,386.50 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.