Thermax Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 787.75 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 787.75 crore in June 2019 down 7.25% from Rs. 849.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.91 crore in June 2019 up 11.16% from Rs. 44.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.94 crore in June 2019 down 42.23% from Rs. 86.44 crore in June 2018.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2018.

Thermax shares closed at 985.25 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and -14.76% over the last 12 months.