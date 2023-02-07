 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thermax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,330.73 crore, up 30.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:Net Sales at Rs 1,330.73 crore in December 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 1,017.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.01 crore in December 2022 up 129.47% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.30 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 85.46 crore in December 2021.
Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2021. Thermax shares closed at 1,955.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.
Thermax
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,330.731,373.421,017.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,330.731,373.421,017.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials733.85755.15591.66
Purchase of Traded Goods34.7540.7334.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.0735.72-17.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost139.99141.75118.96
Depreciation18.6818.4517.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses317.81300.62236.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.5881.0035.89
Other Income37.0437.6132.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.62118.6168.46
Interest4.594.562.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.03114.0565.75
Exceptional Items-----14.00
P/L Before Tax112.03114.0551.75
Tax22.0221.4412.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.0192.6139.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.0192.6139.23
Equity Share Capital23.8323.8323.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.557.773.29
Diluted EPS7.557.773.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.557.773.29
Diluted EPS7.557.773.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm