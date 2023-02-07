Thermax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,330.73 crore, up 30.83% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,330.73 1,373.42 1,017.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,330.73 1,373.42 1,017.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 733.85 755.15 591.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 34.75 40.73 34.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.07 35.72 -17.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 139.99 141.75 118.96 Depreciation 18.68 18.45 17.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 317.81 300.62 236.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.58 81.00 35.89 Other Income 37.04 37.61 32.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.62 118.61 68.46 Interest 4.59 4.56 2.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.03 114.05 65.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -14.00 P/L Before Tax 112.03 114.05 51.75 Tax 22.02 21.44 12.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.01 92.61 39.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.01 92.61 39.23 Equity Share Capital 23.83 23.83 23.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.55 7.77 3.29 Diluted EPS 7.55 7.77 3.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.55 7.77 3.29 Diluted EPS 7.55 7.77 3.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited