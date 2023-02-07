Thermax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,330.73 crore, up 30.83% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:Net Sales at Rs 1,330.73 crore in December 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 1,017.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.01 crore in December 2022 up 129.47% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.30 crore in December 2022 up 58.32% from Rs. 85.46 crore in December 2021.
Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2021.
|Thermax shares closed at 1,955.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.
|Thermax
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,330.73
|1,373.42
|1,017.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,330.73
|1,373.42
|1,017.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|733.85
|755.15
|591.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.75
|40.73
|34.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.07
|35.72
|-17.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|139.99
|141.75
|118.96
|Depreciation
|18.68
|18.45
|17.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|317.81
|300.62
|236.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.58
|81.00
|35.89
|Other Income
|37.04
|37.61
|32.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|116.62
|118.61
|68.46
|Interest
|4.59
|4.56
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|112.03
|114.05
|65.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-14.00
|P/L Before Tax
|112.03
|114.05
|51.75
|Tax
|22.02
|21.44
|12.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|90.01
|92.61
|39.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|90.01
|92.61
|39.23
|Equity Share Capital
|23.83
|23.83
|23.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.55
|7.77
|3.29
|Diluted EPS
|7.55
|7.77
|3.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.55
|7.77
|3.29
|Diluted EPS
|7.55
|7.77
|3.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited