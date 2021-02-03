MARKET NEWS

Thermax Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 903.25 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 903.25 crore in December 2020 up 6.31% from Rs. 849.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020 down 105.88% from Rs. 58.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.32 crore in December 2020 up 31.75% from Rs. 94.36 crore in December 2019.

Thermax shares closed at 1,028.55 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

Thermax
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations903.25714.72849.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations903.25714.72849.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials494.55380.27457.46
Purchase of Traded Goods22.2520.6028.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.75-0.400.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost114.03117.69112.24
Depreciation16.6715.4816.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses191.14148.63181.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3632.4553.68
Other Income28.2926.2924.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.6558.7478.23
Interest2.241.861.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.4156.8876.57
Exceptional Items-90.49-12.54--
P/L Before Tax14.9244.3476.57
Tax18.3310.7318.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.4133.6158.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.4133.6158.04
Equity Share Capital23.8323.8323.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.292.824.88
Diluted EPS-0.292.824.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.292.824.88
Diluted EPS-0.292.824.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

