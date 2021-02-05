Thermax Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 903.25 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 903.25 crore in December 2020 up 6.31% from Rs. 849.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020 down 105.88% from Rs. 58.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.32 crore in December 2020 up 31.75% from Rs. 94.36 crore in December 2019.

Thermax shares closed at 1,206.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.50% returns over the last 6 months and 16.79% over the last 12 months.