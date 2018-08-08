Thermax net profit rises 22 percent to Rs 49 cr in Q1FY19

Thermax on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit surged by 22.5 percent to Rs 49 crore in the quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported Rs 40 crore consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the total revenues of the company increased to Rs 1,066 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 917 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its order booking stood at Rs 1,652 crore in the quarter, while the order backlog was Rs 6,420 crore.