App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thermax net profit rises 22 percent to Rs 49 cr in Q1FY19

The company had reported Rs 40 crore consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thermax on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit surged by 22.5 percent to Rs 49 crore in the quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported Rs 40 crore consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the total revenues of the company increased to Rs 1,066 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 917 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its order booking stood at Rs 1,652 crore in the quarter, while the order backlog was Rs 6,420 crore.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FY19 #India #Q1

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.