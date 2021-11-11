Thermax Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,469.32 crore, up 28.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,469.32 crore in September 2021 up 28.75% from Rs. 1,141.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.92 crore in September 2021 up 181.43% from Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.76 crore in September 2021 up 43.73% from Rs. 102.11 crore in September 2020.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 1,340.90 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 73.59% over the last 12 months.