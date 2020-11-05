Thermax Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.20 crore, down 28.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.20 crore in September 2020 down 28.93% from Rs. 1,605.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2020 up 21.56% from Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.11 crore in September 2020 down 32.96% from Rs. 152.32 crore in September 2019.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in September 2019.

Thermax shares closed at 755.35 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.