Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.20 crore, down 28.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.20 crore in September 2020 down 28.93% from Rs. 1,605.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2020 up 21.56% from Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.11 crore in September 2020 down 32.96% from Rs. 152.32 crore in September 2019.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in September 2019.

Thermax shares closed at 755.35 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,141.20664.941,605.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,141.20664.941,605.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials613.82303.21852.58
Purchase of Traded Goods21.4810.1729.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.3620.88-7.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost188.97182.41207.21
Depreciation28.6828.0228.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses241.95159.66393.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.66-39.41102.28
Other Income22.7720.9221.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.43-18.49124.27
Interest4.694.003.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.74-22.49120.44
Exceptional Items-24.65----
P/L Before Tax44.09-22.49120.44
Tax12.85-7.2294.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.24-15.2725.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.24-15.2725.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.24-15.2725.70
Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.78-1.362.29
Diluted EPS2.78-1.362.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.78-1.362.29
Diluted EPS2.78-1.362.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax

