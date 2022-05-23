 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thermax Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,991.92 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,991.92 crore in March 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 1,574.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2022 down 4.48% from Rs. 107.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.92 crore in March 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 175.48 crore in March 2021.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in March 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,170.40 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.55% over the last 12 months.

Thermax
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,991.92 1,614.73 1,574.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,991.92 1,614.73 1,574.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,250.23 897.52 813.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.67 37.58 28.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.40 -29.30 -19.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 219.50 206.65 197.30
Depreciation 29.46 28.97 28.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 398.70 389.18 416.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.76 84.13 110.86
Other Income 35.70 29.17 35.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.46 113.30 146.68
Interest 10.08 5.26 6.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.38 108.04 140.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.38 108.04 140.38
Tax 28.97 28.59 33.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.41 79.45 107.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.41 79.45 107.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 102.54 79.45 107.35
Equity Share Capital 22.52 22.52 22.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.10 7.06 9.53
Diluted EPS 9.10 7.06 9.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.48 7.06 9.53
Diluted EPS 9.10 7.06 9.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
