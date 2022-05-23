Thermax Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,991.92 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,991.92 crore in March 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 1,574.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2022 down 4.48% from Rs. 107.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.92 crore in March 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 175.48 crore in March 2021.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in March 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,170.40 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.55% over the last 12 months.