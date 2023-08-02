Thermax Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,932.96 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,932.96 crore in June 2023 up 16.83% from Rs. 1,654.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.88 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.26 crore in June 2023 up 58.93% from Rs. 116.57 crore in June 2022.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2022.

Thermax shares closed at 2,516.35 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.25% over the last 12 months.