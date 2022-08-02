 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thermax Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.48 crore, up 57.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.48 crore in June 2022 up 57.22% from Rs. 1,052.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.57 crore in June 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 88.43 crore in June 2021.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,092.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Thermax
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,654.48 1,991.92 1,052.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,654.48 1,991.92 1,052.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 959.59 1,250.23 555.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.83 33.67 22.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.77 -45.40 -44.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 214.92 219.50 191.20
Depreciation 28.55 29.46 27.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 372.88 398.70 265.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.48 105.76 35.65
Other Income 20.54 35.70 25.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.02 141.46 61.04
Interest 6.57 10.08 4.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.45 131.38 56.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.45 131.38 56.26
Tax 22.43 28.97 13.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.02 102.41 42.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.02 102.41 42.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 0.13 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.95 102.54 42.40
Equity Share Capital 22.52 22.52 22.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 9.10 3.77
Diluted EPS 5.23 9.10 3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 45.48 3.77
Diluted EPS 5.23 9.10 3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
