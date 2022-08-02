Thermax Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.48 crore, up 57.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.48 crore in June 2022 up 57.22% from Rs. 1,052.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.95 crore in June 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.57 crore in June 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 88.43 crore in June 2021.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2021.

Thermax shares closed at 2,092.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)