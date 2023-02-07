Thermax Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,049.25 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,049.25 2,075.26 1,614.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,049.25 2,075.26 1,614.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,110.65 1,115.99 897.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 36.38 42.75 37.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.96 73.56 -29.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 237.09 236.71 206.65 Depreciation 29.07 29.80 28.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 506.01 465.70 389.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.01 110.75 84.13 Other Income 42.32 39.83 29.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.33 150.58 113.30 Interest 9.12 7.98 5.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 165.21 142.60 108.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 165.21 142.60 108.04 Tax 38.55 33.24 28.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.66 109.36 79.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.66 109.36 79.45 Minority Interest -0.21 0.02 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.26 -0.22 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 126.19 109.16 79.45 Equity Share Capital 22.52 22.52 22.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.20 9.69 7.06 Diluted EPS 11.20 9.69 7.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.20 9.69 7.06 Diluted EPS 11.20 9.69 7.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited