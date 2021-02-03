MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thermax Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.59 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,410.59 crore in December 2020 up 0.04% from Rs. 1,410.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.26 crore in December 2020 down 2% from Rs. 84.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.81 crore in December 2020 up 26.54% from Rs. 138.94 crore in December 2019.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.54 in December 2019.

Close

Thermax shares closed at 1,028.55 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

Thermax
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,410.591,141.201,410.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,410.591,141.201,410.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials737.21613.82757.10
Purchase of Traded Goods23.4121.4829.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.71-4.36-1.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost190.08188.97199.92
Depreciation29.0728.6831.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses321.02241.95312.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.5150.6681.62
Other Income28.2322.7725.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.7473.43107.37
Interest5.654.691.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.0968.74105.44
Exceptional Items-27.88-24.65--
P/L Before Tax113.2144.09105.44
Tax29.9512.8520.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.2631.2484.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.2631.2484.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.2631.2484.96
Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.392.787.54
Diluted EPS7.392.787.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.392.787.54
Diluted EPS7.392.787.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.