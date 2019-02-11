App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.60 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,436.60 crore in December 2018 up 28.62% from Rs. 1,116.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.04 crore in December 2018 up 28.1% from Rs. 58.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.65 crore in December 2018 up 16.22% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2017.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.20 in December 2017.

Thermax shares closed at 1,086.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -9.29% over the last 12 months.

Thermax
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,436.60 1,427.64 1,116.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,436.60 1,427.64 1,116.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 748.10 731.92 531.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.21 27.59 20.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.13 17.88 35.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 199.82 213.71 171.97
Depreciation 22.95 23.45 20.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 342.03 326.51 262.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.36 86.58 74.71
Other Income 31.34 35.57 23.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.70 122.15 98.55
Interest 3.61 3.89 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.09 118.26 96.07
Exceptional Items -87.51 -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.58 118.26 96.07
Tax -51.15 43.41 37.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.73 74.85 58.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.73 74.85 58.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.69 -0.33 0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.04 74.52 58.58
Equity Share Capital 22.52 22.52 22.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 6.62 5.20
Diluted EPS 6.66 6.62 5.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 6.62 5.20
Diluted EPS 6.66 6.62 5.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 11, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax

