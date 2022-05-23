 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Themis Medicare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore, up 29.18% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.80 crore in March 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 61.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.42 in March 2021.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 881.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and 80.80% over the last 12 months.

Themis Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.80 94.92 61.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.80 94.92 61.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.12 25.66 21.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.88 7.85 2.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.25 5.17 -3.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.64 13.23 10.23
Depreciation 2.39 2.37 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.99 25.72 18.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.03 14.93 10.23
Other Income 1.84 4.14 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.87 19.07 11.11
Interest 1.93 2.13 3.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.94 16.94 8.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.94 16.94 8.02
Tax 4.39 4.79 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.55 12.15 6.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.55 12.15 6.82
Equity Share Capital 9.20 9.20 9.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 13.21 7.42
Diluted EPS 8.19 13.18 7.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 13.21 7.42
Diluted EPS 8.19 13.18 7.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Themis Medicare
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.