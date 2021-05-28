MARKET NEWS

Themis Medicare Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore in March 2021 up 33.84% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021 up 30.97% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 2.1% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2020.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.66 in March 2020.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 532.05 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 64.37% over the last 12 months.

Themis Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations61.7765.5246.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.7765.5246.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.5414.8513.55
Purchase of Traded Goods2.723.522.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.834.24-7.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.2310.0611.05
Depreciation2.382.092.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.5017.5913.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2313.1711.33
Other Income0.880.250.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1113.4211.71
Interest3.092.923.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0210.508.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.0210.508.30
Tax1.2010.503.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.82--5.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.82--5.20
Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.429.235.66
Diluted EPS7.429.225.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.429.235.66
Diluted EPS7.429.225.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Themis Medicare
first published: May 28, 2021 09:55 am

