Themis Medicare Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.77 crore in March 2021 up 33.84% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021 up 30.97% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 2.1% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2020.

Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.66 in March 2020.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 532.05 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 64.37% over the last 12 months.