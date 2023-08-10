English
    Themis Medicare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.65 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.65 crore in June 2023 up 2.34% from Rs. 94.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2023 up 7.92% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.46% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

    Themis Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 13.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.64 in June 2022.

    Themis Medicare shares closed at 1,587.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and 94.58% over the last 12 months.

    Themis Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.6580.1094.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.6580.1094.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.7130.3218.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7910.587.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.57-13.103.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1717.7216.32
    Depreciation3.032.802.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6624.1028.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.727.6917.90
    Other Income0.652.950.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3710.6418.58
    Interest2.492.712.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.887.9316.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.887.9316.33
    Tax4.321.894.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.566.0411.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.566.0411.63
    Equity Share Capital9.209.209.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.646.5712.64
    Diluted EPS13.626.5512.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.646.5712.64
    Diluted EPS13.626.5512.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

