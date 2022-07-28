 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Themis Medicare Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.44 crore, down 16.06% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.44 crore in June 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 112.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022 down 56.48% from Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022 down 48.46% from Rs. 40.82 crore in June 2021.

Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.08 in June 2021.

Themis Medicare shares closed at 813.10 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

Themis Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.44 79.80 112.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.44 79.80 112.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.25 27.12 29.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.99 5.88 8.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.37 -6.25 3.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.32 13.64 10.84
Depreciation 2.46 2.39 2.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.14 24.99 19.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.90 12.03 38.12
Other Income 0.68 1.84 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.58 13.87 38.47
Interest 2.26 1.93 2.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.33 11.94 35.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.33 11.94 35.81
Tax 4.69 4.39 9.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.63 7.55 26.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.63 7.55 26.73
Equity Share Capital 9.20 9.20 9.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 8.21 29.08
Diluted EPS 12.62 8.19 29.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 8.21 29.08
Diluted EPS 12.62 8.19 29.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
